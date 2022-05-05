Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $231.27 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,496 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $231,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.60 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

