Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $251.86 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 432,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $251,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Textron by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

