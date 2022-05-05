Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $235,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

