Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 570,665 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,665 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.03% of New York Community Bancorp worth $228,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.