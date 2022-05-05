Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,768 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Dollar General worth $260,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,249,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Dollar General by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after acquiring an additional 340,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,932,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $241.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.78. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.