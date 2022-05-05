Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 469,902 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,142,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 469,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.33% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $227,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.