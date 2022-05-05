Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 81,080 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.70% of Insight Enterprises worth $248,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $24,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $12,362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $102.89 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.