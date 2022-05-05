Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,671,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,446,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $241,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,096 shares of company stock valued at $334,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

