DinoSwap (DINO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $50,459.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00219274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00466315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039213 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,594.14 or 1.93687535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 119,881,756 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.