Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 306 ($3.82) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.12) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.18) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($4.03) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 328.78 ($4.11).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 238.08 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 235.10 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.24.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

