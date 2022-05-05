Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) to Issue GBX 0.90 Dividend

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Diverse Income Trust stock opened at GBX 107.73 ($1.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.41. Diverse Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 98.20 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.56).

In related news, insider Charles Crole bought 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,909.19 ($12,378.75).

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

