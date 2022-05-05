Divi Price Tops $0.0623 on Top Exchanges (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Divi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a market cap of $178.27 million and approximately $292,590.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Divi has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00163286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00030906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00347735 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00039959 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Divi

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,860,446,961 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,446,131 coins. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

