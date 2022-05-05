Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE:D traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,577. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

