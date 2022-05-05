Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

NYSE D traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

