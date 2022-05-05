DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $8.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.15. 10,540,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,613. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DoorDash by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

