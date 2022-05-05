Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-2.15 EPS.

PLOW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.