Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBX traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,059. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778 in the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

