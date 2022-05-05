Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.
DCO traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,944. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $609.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.
In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $118,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.
About Ducommun (Get Rating)
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
