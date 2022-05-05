Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

DCO traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,944. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $609.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $118,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ducommun by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

