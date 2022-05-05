Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($22.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.36) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,662.14 ($20.76).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

DNLM stock opened at GBX 959 ($11.98) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,074.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,243.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 951.50 ($11.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($19.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($29,206.75). Also, insider Andy Harrison bought 28,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,055 ($13.18) per share, for a total transaction of £297,657.70 ($371,839.73). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,331 shares of company stock valued at $45,328,547.

Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.