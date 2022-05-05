Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($22.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.36) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,662.14 ($20.76).
DNLM stock opened at GBX 959 ($11.98) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,074.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,243.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 951.50 ($11.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($19.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.