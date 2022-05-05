DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

