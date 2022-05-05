DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 98,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,080,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 973,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

