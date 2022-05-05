DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD stock opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.