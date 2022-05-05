DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DRRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 801,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.47. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.