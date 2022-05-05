DXdao (DXD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $113,946.00

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $713.45 or 0.01960945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $35.19 million and $113,946.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00251428 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004181 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003821 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

