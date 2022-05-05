E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,730,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 16,020,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarett Janik bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,639.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,145,000 after buying an additional 7,145,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,862,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETWO stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 54,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. E2open Parent has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $14.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

