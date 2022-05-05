Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton updated its Q2 guidance to $1.78-$1.88 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.32-$7.72 EPS.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Eaton by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

