eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in eBay were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of EBAY traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,277,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,486. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

