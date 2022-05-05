EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 30% Lower This Week

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $161,092.43 and approximately $49.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,355.21 or 1.00115023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00048920 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001361 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001437 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

