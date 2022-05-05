Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,665 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T remained flat at $$19.95 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,369,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,020,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

