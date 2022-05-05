Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,247,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,168. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

