Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.94 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $31.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $633.81. 883,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,826. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $610.00 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $709.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $819.83.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

