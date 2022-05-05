Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lennar makes up approximately 2.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $27,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEN traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.80. 3,425,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

