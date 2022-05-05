Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.84. 10,280,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,558,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.52 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

