eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $10.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

EHTH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

EHTH opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $277.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37. eHealth has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

