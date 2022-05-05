Elementeum (ELET) Market Cap Achieves $17,476.53

Elementeum (ELET) traded up 123.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. Elementeum has a total market cap of $17,476.53 and $103.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00223988 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039709 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,651.48 or 1.93577877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

