Elena Gomez Sells 1,870 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $36,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $875,245.68.

Shares of Toast stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,332. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toast by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toast by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

