Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Boosted by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.62. 58,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.42 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.