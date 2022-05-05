Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

