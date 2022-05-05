Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

