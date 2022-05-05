Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.07 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

