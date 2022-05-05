Enbridge Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

TSE:ENB opened at C$57.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Enbridge has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$59.09. The company has a market cap of C$116.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1900003 EPS for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.50 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.53.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

