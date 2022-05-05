Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.53. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.