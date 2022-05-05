Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 21.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of 29.07. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 20.92 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,453,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

