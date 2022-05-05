EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

