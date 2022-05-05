Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Up 20.7% in April

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. Enovix has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $6,680,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Enovix by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

