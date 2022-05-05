Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.330-$1.340 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

NYSE:ENV traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.11. 527,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 312.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

