EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up to $312.60

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $312.60, but opened at $335.40. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $349.92, with a volume of 10,850 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.83. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

