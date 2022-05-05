EPIQ Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,770,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 913,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570,154. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.96.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

