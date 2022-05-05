EPIQ Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 124,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,417,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.85. 2,109,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,306. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $150.44 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

