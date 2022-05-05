EPIQ Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. 20,766,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,599,541. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

